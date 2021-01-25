Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
ONE MONTH. #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/HqkrxlLBDu
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) January 23, 2021
Working on my new dad joke material. I think it’s going over well. pic.twitter.com/JeMkiZbU5K
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 19, 2021
SEASON 3 Premiere TONIGHT!! So excited to share the season we’ve been working on with all of you. Love you guys so much, season 3 let’s goooo!!@CWAllAmerican pic.twitter.com/sqZHflJsPK
— Cody Christian (@ReallyCody) January 18, 2021
Drunk Alice is 2020 pic.twitter.com/P46CPRkaxE
— Rachel Skarsten (@RachieSkarsten) January 18, 2021
Dope episode from a dope season. West Coast I hope you enjoy it tonight. Thanks for tweeting along fam, tonight was fun 🦊 🖤🖤🖤🖤💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/uzUac7JjCW
— Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) January 25, 2021
3 peas or 3 burnt oranges you choose #HujiWhy pic.twitter.com/ZMRzqUBOxK
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) January 24, 2021
Someone had to call it pic.twitter.com/SUNTCzPY2Q
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) January 21, 2021
How do we know that this pandemic isn’t just the start of our evolution from humans into sloths
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 23, 2021
I’ll take it 📸 pic.twitter.com/y7g8GoympT
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) January 23, 2021
Okay everyone, I’m gonna get some rest before work tomorrow, but it was so much fun interacting with you all 🤗 Thank you for all of your love and continued support…it makes all of this worth it 💕 I hope you enjoy Season 3 🥰
— Danielle Rose Russell (@itsdanielleruss) January 22, 2021
🥺 4 lyfe #legacies pic.twitter.com/XL8dNjces6
— Olivia Liang 🦋 (@olivialiang_) January 22, 2021
New season of @cwlegacies starts Tonight! On the CW #Legacies 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/ixF1zLGcF9
— Jenny Boyd (@JennyLBoyd22) January 22, 2021
See you in March! #TheFlash https://t.co/ewNRQBmwIB
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) January 20, 2021