Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Deadline – CW’s Pedowitz On Creating A Diverse Legacy For The New Generation
Yahoo – Javicia Leslie Wants Stacey Abrams To Appear in Batwoman
Batwoman — “Bat Girl Magic!” — Image Number: BWN203b_0001r — Pictured: Javicia Leslie as Batwoman — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 202 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights
TV Insider – How Walker Changed Jared
Walker — “Back in the Saddle” — Image Number: WLK102b_0540r — Pictured (L-R): Violet Brinson as Stella Walker and Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker — Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Screenrant – All American Main Characters Ranked By Likeability
Varsity – Why Season 5 Of Riverdale Will Be It’s Redemption
Riverdale — “Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders” — Image Number: RVD501b_0008r — Pictured: Madelaine Patsch as Cheryl Blossom — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NY Times – Becoming TV’s First Black Batwoman
Batwoman — “Bat Girl Magic!” — Image Number: BWN203b_0188r — Pictured: Javicia Leslie as Batwoman — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NY Post – Suits Her Fine
Batwoman — “What Happened to Kate Kane?” — Image Number: BWN201fg_0021r — Pictured: Javicia Leslie as Batwoman — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CBR – Trickster Is The Newest Spin on Breaking Bad
CBR – The Flash: What To Remember Ahead Of Season 7
BamsMackPow – 10 Best Betty & Jughead Moments