DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING – Reeling from the discovery about his parents, Jared’s (Joel Oulette) world is further shaken when Wade (Kalani Queypo) warns him that he’s in danger from Georgina (Gail Maurice), because Jared may also be a Trickster. The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Zoe Leigh Hopkins (#104). The CW broadcast airdate 2/2/2021 @ 9pm. TRICKSTER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.