MATT BARR GUEST STARS AS WALKER’S CHILDHOOD BEST FRIEND – Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) life gets more complicated when his childhood best friend, Hoyt Rawlins (guest star Matt Barr), returns to town. Abeline (Molly Hagan) is thrilled to have Hoyt home but Geri (guest star Odette Annable) has conflicted feelings for her ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) has her suspicions about the real reason Hoyt returned to town. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and directed by Randy Zisk (#103). Original airdate 2/4/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.