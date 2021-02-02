Black Lightning -- "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One" -- Image Number: BLK401fg_0004r.jpg -- Pictured: Cress Williams as Jefferson -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

SEASON PREMIERE

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is presented with an interesting opportunity. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#401). Original airdate 2/8/2021 @ 9pm.