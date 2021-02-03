NOWHERE TO HIDE – Shaken by what he has learned, Jared (Joel Oulette) takes comfort from Sarah (Anna Lambe). Meanwhile, Maggie (Crystle Lightning) begrudgingly realizes she’ll need Wade (Kalani Queypo) to take on Georgina (Gail Maurice). The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Tony Elliott and Michelle Latimer with screenplay and story by Penny Gummerson (#105). The CW broadcast airdate 2/9/2021 @ 9pm. TRICKSTER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.