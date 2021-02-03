ALONE IN THE MORGUE, I HEAR LITTLE FOOTSTEPS – A young girl has to hang out at the morgue as her mother works, only to find herself the target of a terrifying ghost. Isla Sunar, Michelle Arvizu and Carlos Albornoz star. Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia directed the episode written by Lucy Luna and Carlos Foglia. (#208). Original airdate 2/9/2021 @ 8pm.