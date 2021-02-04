RUNNING OUT OF TIME – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew race against the clock to find a way to destroy the Aglaeca before she can destroy them. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) reaches out to Carson (Scott Wolf) for a favor. Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#204). Original airdate 2/10/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.