MICKI IS PUT FRONT AND CENTER ON A NEW CASE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is uncomfortable with the spotlight Captain James (Coby Bell) puts on her during a current investigation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) talks to Liam (Keegan Allen) about their parents and learns there was trouble while he was away. Trey (Jeff Pierre) applies for a new job in town while Stella (Violet Benson) starts community service and August (Kale Culley) stumbles upon some secrets from his father’s time away undercover. The episode was written by April Fitzsimmons and directed by John T. Kretchmer (#104). Original airdate 2/11/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.