Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Season 7 of @CW_TheFlash premieres in 4 weeks #TheFlash https://t.co/beXYLLvJqx
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) February 2, 2021
Me pretending (terribly) I didn’t just watch a dude get curved by a super hot girl at the gym pic.twitter.com/WGAtllqagp
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) February 4, 2021
Someone had to call it pic.twitter.com/SUNTCzPY2Q
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) January 21, 2021
I ripped my pants on set today then immediately went to eat oreos for emotional support. 🥛🤗 Thats how my day went. How was your day?
— Anjelika Washington (@AnjelikaW) February 4, 2021
We’ve been picked up for a SEASON FOUR!! Another year of making our little alien show with this CAST and this CREW in this magic city. Can’t thank you enough! We all feel so damn fortunate to be right here, making this thing for you. @CWRoswellNM @TheCW 👽💚👽💚 pic.twitter.com/UOnSlEtZrE
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) February 3, 2021
A lion heart 🦁 pic.twitter.com/IyQS9V8ipb
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) February 2, 2021
Thank you for all of the love and support and here is to another year of magic and friendship ✨ 🔮 🪄 In honor of #Legacies #season4 … a picture from the twins’ S1, scene1 💕 pic.twitter.com/5tTCQ1Cuzy
— Jenny Boyd (@JennyLBoyd22) February 4, 2021
More like Black History Year 😏 #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/sQAjUFpa1P
— Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) February 4, 2021
Proud of everyone – actors, crew, writers, producers, directors, ALL OF YOU – for all their hard work getting a @CWBatwoman season 3 pick up! And of course MUCH love to everyone who supports the show, thrilled to be in your living rooms causing mayhem for one more year ❤️🤡
— Rachel Skarsten (@RachieSkarsten) February 4, 2021
They're not going anywhere. #InTheDark has been RENEWED for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/wdgcD9RKo3
— In The Dark (@CWInTheDark) February 4, 2021
My hair is finally down… can you believe it? #riverdale https://t.co/aOZnCFR478
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 4, 2021
serious question. i love marie, she’s been serving attitude on my profile for as long as i can remember, but is it time to change my profile photo?
— camila mendes (@camilamendes) February 1, 2021
the people have spoken. marie stays. i don’t make the rules.
— camila mendes (@camilamendes) February 2, 2021
after four years at #Riverdale high, tonight the gang graduates. 🥺 the end of an era. pic.twitter.com/W2TDHoLEEK
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) February 3, 2021
Team SassyBoots or Team HoytRawlins?
What’d y’all think of @thecwwalker last night?! https://t.co/S2WnGWgF4Q
— lindsey morgan (@linzzmorgan) February 6, 2021