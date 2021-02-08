Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Me pretending (terribly) I didn’t just watch a dude get curved by a super hot girl at the gym pic.twitter.com/WGAtllqagp — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) February 4, 2021

Someone had to call it pic.twitter.com/SUNTCzPY2Q — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) January 21, 2021

I ripped my pants on set today then immediately went to eat oreos for emotional support. 🥛🤗 Thats how my day went. How was your day? — Anjelika Washington (@AnjelikaW) February 4, 2021

We’ve been picked up for a SEASON FOUR!! Another year of making our little alien show with this CAST and this CREW in this magic city. Can’t thank you enough! We all feel so damn fortunate to be right here, making this thing for you. @CWRoswellNM @TheCW 👽💚👽💚 pic.twitter.com/UOnSlEtZrE — Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) February 3, 2021

A lion heart 🦁 pic.twitter.com/IyQS9V8ipb — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) February 2, 2021

Thank you for all of the love and support and here is to another year of magic and friendship ✨ 🔮 🪄 In honor of #Legacies #season4 … a picture from the twins’ S1, scene1 💕 pic.twitter.com/5tTCQ1Cuzy — Jenny Boyd (@JennyLBoyd22) February 4, 2021

Proud of everyone – actors, crew, writers, producers, directors, ALL OF YOU – for all their hard work getting a @CWBatwoman season 3 pick up! And of course MUCH love to everyone who supports the show, thrilled to be in your living rooms causing mayhem for one more year ❤️🤡 — Rachel Skarsten (@RachieSkarsten) February 4, 2021

They're not going anywhere. #InTheDark has been RENEWED for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/wdgcD9RKo3 — In The Dark (@CWInTheDark) February 4, 2021

My hair is finally down… can you believe it? #riverdale https://t.co/aOZnCFR478 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 4, 2021

serious question. i love marie, she’s been serving attitude on my profile for as long as i can remember, but is it time to change my profile photo? — camila mendes (@camilamendes) February 1, 2021

the people have spoken. marie stays. i don’t make the rules. — camila mendes (@camilamendes) February 2, 2021

after four years at #Riverdale high, tonight the gang graduates. 🥺 the end of an era. pic.twitter.com/W2TDHoLEEK — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) February 3, 2021