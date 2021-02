TAKE IT TO THE LIMIT – With only three places left in the semifinals, the contestants go further than ever before. Whether defying death by monster truck or acid, sharpshooting with a slingshot and football or doing stunts with a scooter and weights you won’t believe, the world’s most extreme show concludes its opening round. Judged by Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes. Hosted by Bert Kreisher (#106). The CW airdate 2/12/2021 @ 8pm.