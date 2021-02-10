SEASON FINALE

In a desperate effort to keep her son safe Maggie (Crystle Lightning) and Jared (Joel Oulette) are on the run, but an encounter with Wade (Kalani Queypo) causes Jared to accept that only he can stop his father. The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Tony Elliott (#106). The CW broadcast airdate 2/16/2021 @ 9pm. TRICKSTER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.