I SWEAR I WOKE UP, I KNOW I’M NOT DREAMING – When her twin sister is paralyzed suddenly from a stroke, a Nigerian American nurse must protect her from a broken medical system’s neglect, and a dark force that feeds on the most vulnerable and unprotected. Martyne Musau and Nicole Nkowkolo star. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Melody Cooper and Stephanie Adams-Santos. (#209). Original airdate 2/16/2021 @ 8pm.