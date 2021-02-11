THE FIGHT CONTINUES – Tensions flare between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew as they continue to fight the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) makes a mistake that could cause all of them their lives. Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) has a beautiful bonding moment with her sisters. Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor (#205). Original airdate 2/17/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.