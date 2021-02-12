FACING REALITY — After one of their own goes missing, Alaric (Matthew Davis) suggests Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) turn to the therapy box, which thrusts her into a twisted game set in a summer camp slasher flick. Meanwhile, Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) attempt to spend some time with MG (Quincy Fouse) doesn’t go quite as planned, and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) makes a big decision about her future. Aria Shahghasemi, Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. Darren Grant and Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#305). Original airdate 2/18/2021 @ 9pm.