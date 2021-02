BREAKING POINT – Jefferson (Cress Williams) is feeling even more lost after a frustrating therapy session. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues to care for a still comatose Grace (Chantal Thuy). Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) has a breakthrough. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Salim Akil (#403). Original airdate 2/22/2021 @ 9pm.