HERE WE GO AGAIN – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew learn that they have a new battle on their hands. Meanwhile, George’s (Leah Lewis) strange behavior leaves Nick (Tunji Kasim) feeling unsettled. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) makes Nancy an offer she can’t refuse. Alex Saxon, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Andrea Thornton Bolden (#206). Original airdate 2/24/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.