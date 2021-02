FIND YOUR VOICE – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) battle surprising new “nemeses” in both the magical and human world; Macy’s pursuit of a cure is interrupted by a shocking inheritance. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. James Genn directed the episode written by Johanna Lee and Christina Pia (episode #305). Original airdate 2/28/2021 @ 9pm.