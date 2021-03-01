THREE HOUR SPECIAL

TAYE DIGGS HOSTS THE 26th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS – Hollywood’s best and brightest celebrate the finest in cinematic and televised achievement for the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Hosted by acclaimed film, television and stage star Taye Diggs (“All American”), the Critics Choice Awards feature the best in film, television and streaming from the past year. Actress Zendaya will be honored with this year’s SeeHer Award. The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards is produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. Original airdate 3/7/2021 @ 7pm.