Filed Under:All American, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

FRESH START – With Homecoming King and Queen nominations being announced, neither Spencer (Daniel Ezra) nor Coop (Bre-Z) seem to be in a celebratory mood with everything going on.  Laura (Monet Mazur) notices that Olivia (Samantha Logan) has become more withdrawn and allows Olivia and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) to both take a mental health day and get some much-needed twin bonding time.  Things get heated with Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Olivia (Samantha Logan), leaving Olivia to get some much-needed clarity.  Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) is frustrated with the interim principal’s new rules, leaving Spencer to come up with a game plan with a little help from Grace (Karimah Westbrook).  Monet Mazur and Cody Christian also star.  Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Jameal Turner & Cam’ron Moore. (#308). Original airdate 3/8/2021 @ 8pm.