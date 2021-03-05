WELCOME TO THE SALVATORE SCHOOL — After a sudden mass exodus of the school’s student body, Alaric (Matthew Davis) and the squad desperately try to recruit new students to keep the school afloat. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) agrees to help Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) with the new student orientation. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) enjoys a fresh start on her first day at Mystic Falls High, while MG (Quincy Fouse) begins his semester of “no.” Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#306). Original airdate 3/11/2021 @ 9pm.