MICKI’S MOTHER DROPS IN FOR A VISIT – When Geri (guest star Odette Annable) decides to sell the bar, it throws Walker (Jared Padalecki) for a loop. With so many memories attached to the bar, he asks Geri to reconsider and reminds her of all the good times they’ve had there with Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) and Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr). Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is shocked when her mother (guest star Alex Meneses) drops in unexpectedly. The episode was written by Casey Fisher & Paula Sabbaga and directed by Amyn Kaderali (#106). Original airdate 3/11/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.