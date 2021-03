WHAT FEELS RIGHT – While Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) unravel the mystery of an ancient magical artifact, Mel (Melonie Diaz) helps Abby (Poppy Drayton) track down an unseen evil force, and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) deals with academic sabotage. Also starring Jordan Donica. James Genn directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Nikki Renna (#306). Original airdate 3/14/2021 @ 9pm.