Entertainment Weekly – How Superman & Lois Brings The Man Of Steel Mythos Down To Earth…And Into A New Era

NY Post – Return Flight

 

CBR – The Flash Fans Should Expect A Major Villain To Return This Season

 

SoMag – Riverdale: The Most Influential Characters In The Series?

Riverdale — “Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders” — Image Number: RVD501b_0008r — Pictured: Madelaine Patsch as Cheryl Blossom — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

EOnline – Javicia Leslie Reflects On Representation, Her Personal Heroes And Saving The World

 

Boston Herald – Power Couple

 

CBR – The Flash‘s Grant Gustin Shows Off His Bulked-Up S7 Physique

 

Bleeding Cool  – DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Director David Ramsey Says Stay Tuned

