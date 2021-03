CHANGES – Jefferson (Cress Williams) crosses a line with Lynn (Christine Adams). Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) shares some important news. Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) makes a surprising move. Chantal Thuy and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Jake Waller and directed by Mary Lou Belli (#406). Original airdate 3/15/2021 @ 9pm.