BEACHES, BOARDWALKS and KIDNAPPING? – Our dynamic duo is back for a BULLETPROOF three-part series event. Bishop (Noel Clarke), along with Pike (Ashley Walters) and his family head to South Africa for a much-needed vacation but all hell breaks loose when a new acquaintance of Pike’s daughter goes missing and the boys land right in the middle of a case, a shoot-out and a very sticky situation. The episode was directed by Sarmad Masud and written by Nick Love (#301). Original airdate 3/15/2021 @ 8pm. BULLETPROOF will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.