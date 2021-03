SUE DEARBON RETURNS – As Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend – Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) risks her life to help. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kristen Kim (#703). Original airdate 3/16/2021 @ 8pm.