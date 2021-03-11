THE QUEEN OF CHAOS STRIKES AGAIN — A big announcement forces everyone to take stock of their current lives. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sets a risky plan in motion after learning some surprising news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a strange encounter he had. Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) make a big decision about their future together. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#508). Original airdate 3/17/2021 @ 8pm.