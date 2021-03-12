IT’S YOUR LUCKY DAY — After the Salvatore School runs into some financial difficulties, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) suggests they hold their first fundraiser. While Alaric (Matthew Davis) attempts to work things out with the bank, he puts Kaleb (Chris Lee) in charge of overseeing the events at the school. Elsewhere, Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) cope with her emotions, while MG (Quincy Fouse) seeks help from Alyssa (guest star Olivia Liang). Finally, when a leprechaun shows up at the school, it might just be what they need to turn their luck around. Kaylee Bryant and Ben Levin also star. Tony Griffin directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#307). Original airdate 3/18/2021 @ 9pm.