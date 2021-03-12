LIAM AND CAPTAIN JAMES HEAD TO MEXICO IN SEARCH OF ANSWERS – Captain James (Coby Bell) and Liam (Keegan Allen) follow up on a tip regarding Emily’s murder (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). The duo head to Mexico for more answers but decide to keep their trip a secret from Walker (Jared Padalecki). Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) escorts Stella (Violet Benson), August (Kale Culley) and the girls soccer team to an away game but when things take a dangerous turn Trey, Walker and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) have to team up to save the kids. Micki learns some shocking news. The episode was written by Casey Fisher & Paula Sabbaga and directed by Bola Ogun (#107). Original airdate 3/18/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.