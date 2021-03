REMEMBER THE TIME – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) take on the Tomb of Chaos while navigating ever greater challenges in their professional lives. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Carolyn Townsend (#307). Original airdate 3/21/2021 @ 9pm.