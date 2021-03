TRUTH – Gambi (James Remar) supports Black Lightning (Cress Williams) as he departs on a special mission. Meanwhile, Grace (Chantal Thuy) tries to persuade Anissa (Nafessa Williams) to let her guard down. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Adam Giaudrone and directed by Bille Woodruff (#405). Original airdate 3/8/2021 @ 9pm.