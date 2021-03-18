HELP WHERE YOU LEAST EXPECT IT – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew strike a deal with Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla). Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) runs into a distraught Bess (Maddison Jaizani). Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Alex Taub (#209). Original airdate 3/24/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.