Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- “Turn That Frown Upside Down” — Image Number: PEN723_0017r — Pictured (L-R): Aaron Hickok and Alyson Hannigan — Photo Credit: Jacob Kepler/The CW — ©2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Simon Coronel, John Morton, Alberto Giorgi and Makoto Halverson. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#725). Original airdate 3/26/2021 @ 9pm.