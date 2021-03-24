Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

AV Club – The Genial, Earnest Superman Of The Small Screen Is The Hero We Need Right Now

READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie

 

CBR – Superman & Lois Alters A Major Man Of Steel Relationship…For The Better

 

Los Angeles Times – Character Building

 

Geeks – Superheroes and Black Identity

 

Backstage – All American‘s Samantha Logan Knows Firsthand The Power Of Saying NO

READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV

 

Giant Freakin Robot – Only One Superhero Show Is Blowing Up On Streaming…And It’s Huge

 

The Bradley Scout – Up, Up And Away On The Small Screen

 

TV Insider – Tyler Hoechlin Interview

 

Distracfity – People Are Already In Love With Walker…And It’s No Surprise Why

Walker — “Pilot” — Image Number: WLK101a_0195r — Pictured (L-R): Genevieve Padalecki as Emily Walker and Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker — Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

MORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl

New York Post – Wayne Brady’s TV Approach As A Man Of All Seasons

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Brad Sherwood 5” — Image Number: WL708_ BradSherwood5_0022b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Brad Sherwood and Wayne Brady — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved