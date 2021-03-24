Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

AV Club – The Genial, Earnest Superman Of The Small Screen Is The Hero We Need Right Now

CBR – Superman & Lois Alters A Major Man Of Steel Relationship…For The Better

Los Angeles Times – Character Building

Geeks – Superheroes and Black Identity

Backstage – All American‘s Samantha Logan Knows Firsthand The Power Of Saying NO

Giant Freakin Robot – Only One Superhero Show Is Blowing Up On Streaming…And It’s Huge

The Bradley Scout – Up, Up And Away On The Small Screen

TV Insider – Tyler Hoechlin Interview

Distracfity – People Are Already In Love With Walker…And It’s No Surprise Why

New York Post – Wayne Brady’s TV Approach As A Man Of All Seasons