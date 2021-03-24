Every Sunday night, all of the high-octane adrenaline from Evergreen Speedway continues on CW11 beginning April 4th, 2021! Each week, CW11 will broadcast a brand new 2-hour special of the hottest local races! Get a front row seat to all of the action from your very own living room!

Race Schedule, to be recapped and broadcast

Sunday Nights from 5-7PM on CW11 Seattle:



About Evergreen Speedway

Established in 1954, Evergreen Speedway has a rich history in racing. For 60+ years, amateurs, aspiring professionals and seasoned veterans alike have raced at Evergreen, including 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick, David Pearson, Bill Elliott, Sterling Marlin, Derrike Cope and Hershel McGriff. Today, Evergreen is recognized as the marquee racing facility in the Northwest region and a noted training ground for tomorrow’s racing stars. Need more reasons to visit? How about…