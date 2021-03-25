THERE’S A NEW GHOST IN TOWN – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) picks up a new investigating job involving the local florist and is pleasantly surprised when Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla) is able to offer some assistance. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) receives a cryptic text message. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#210). Original airdate 3/31/2021 @ 9PM. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.