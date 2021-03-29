Filed Under:CW new, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

ET – Kung Fu Hopes Reboot Is Part Of The Solution In Fighting Anti-Asian Racism

Spectrum News – All American‘s Karimah Westbrook Tackles Social Issues

 

Deadline – Lisa Morales Set As Showrunner For S3 Of Two Sentence Horror Stories

Mary Sue – The Cast of Kung Fu  Discusses How The Show Is About Social Justice

 

Screenrant – Everything You Need To Know About Black Lightning‘s Painkiller Spinoff

 

Variety – The 4400 Reboot Enlists Erica Watson To Direct

