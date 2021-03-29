TNT to Encore The Premiere of The CW’s “Kung Fu” on Sunday, April 11

The CW to Rebroadcast The Premiere of TBS’s “Wipeout” on Friday, April 2

March 29, 2021 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network, TBS and TNT have joined forces to give two of their key tentpole new series an extra promotional boost with its second one-episode cross network partnership.

On Sunday, April 11 (10:00-11:00pm ET/PT) , TNT will air an encore presentation of the premiere episode of The CW’s KUNG FU. Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, in the new KUNG FU, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin and Mei-Li are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea and Althea’s fiancé Dennis, pre-med brother Ryan, Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan, and new love interest Henry as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling and is now targeting her. KUNG FU stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen.

On Friday, April 2 (8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT) , The CW will air an encore presentation of the premiere episode of TBS’s newly re-imagined format of the iconic extreme obstacle course series, WIPEOUT. Hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (“Fast & Furious,” “The Suicide Squad”) and Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!,” “Girl Code”), with Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model 2019) serving as field host, the all-new 20-hour series takes viewers on a white-knuckle ride, featuring new course elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand cash prize. The series is produced with Endemol Shine North America.

About The CW:

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK, a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS, launched in 2006. The CW is a multiplatform network that broadcasts a six-night 12-hour primetime lineup, Sunday through Friday and streams its ad-supported content, free, without login or authentication on CWTV.com and The CW app which is available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a Monday through Friday afternoon block, and a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network, CW Seed, launched in 2013, and offers beloved limited-run series, as well as past seasons of recent fan-favorite television shows.

About TNT:

TNT, a WarnerMedia brand, is watched by more people than any other cable network and known for big, lean-forward television that gives viewers the best seat in the house for electrifying stories, dynamic characters and thrilling events. TNT is home to some of television’s most popular original series including “Snowpiercer,” “The Alienist: The Angel of Darkness,” “Animal Kingdom” and “Claws.” TNT is expanding its programming to include premium unscripted with the docuseries “ShaqLife.” TNT also presents popular shows such as “Bones” and “Castle,” in addition to primetime specials and sports coverage, including the NBA and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships and the professional wrestling league All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which has exploded onto the scene with “AEW Dynamite,” premiering as the night’s #1 wrestling show. Website: www.tntdrama.com

About TBS:

TBS, a WarnerMedia brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, lean-back entertainment, featuring smart, imaginative stories with heart and comedic edge. From scripted comedy series to late-night shows, game shows, and animated programming, TBS’ Originals slate is comprised of some of the most popular shows on cable — “Miracle Workers,” “CONAN,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “The Last O.G.” and “American Dad!,” as well as the upcoming comedy “Chad.” The network’s slate of premium unscripted series includes the popular game show “The Misery Index,” upcoming reality-competition series “Go-Big Show” and “The Cube” and the revival of fan-favorite “Wipeout.” TBS’ lineup also includes comedy hits like “Family Guy” and “The Big Bang Theory,” classic sitcom favorites “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” blockbuster movies, and live event coverage of Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and “ELEAGUE,” WarnerMedia’s eSports gaming competition. Viewers can watch shows on the TBS app, available for iOS, Android, Xbox One and other platforms and devices. Website: www.tbs.com