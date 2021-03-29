JOHN CENA AND NICOLE BYER HOST THE EXTREME OBSTACLE COURSE SERIES — The all-new series takes viewers on a white-knuckle ride, featuring new course elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand cash prize. TBS’s newly re-imagined format of the iconic extreme obstacle course series is hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (“Fast & Furious,” “The Suicide Squad”) and Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!,” “Girl Code”), with Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model 2019) serving as field host (#103). The CW original airdate 4/2/2021 @ 8pm.