Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Proud of this cast and my @cw_kungfu fam 💛 https://t.co/mkDSp4cyMH — Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) March 28, 2021

two weeks til you get to meet us 😬@cw_kungfu pic.twitter.com/YMqM1jTa5J — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) March 24, 2021

I love Casey so much, he is so incredibly talented. That’s all. #Riverdale — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 25, 2021

Sophie with the save!!!! #Batwoman — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) March 29, 2021