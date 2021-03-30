Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
New poll for best nickname for our amazing #SupermanAndLois fans! @cwsupermanlois 🚀
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) March 24, 2021
cool cool cool. @cw_kungfu pic.twitter.com/xwqQpvh6i8
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) March 27, 2021
these moves (and then some) coming to your screen on April 7th @cw_kungfu @TheCW @eddieliuwho pic.twitter.com/Jk3I7yw4C7
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) March 26, 2021
Proud of this cast and my @cw_kungfu fam 💛 https://t.co/mkDSp4cyMH
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) March 28, 2021
two weeks til you get to meet us 😬@cw_kungfu pic.twitter.com/YMqM1jTa5J
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) March 24, 2021
I love Casey so much, he is so incredibly talented. That’s all. #Riverdale
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 25, 2021
Sophie with the save!!!! #Batwoman
— Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) March 29, 2021
The Moore Sisters❤️
Please give @KeeyaKing who brought Jordan to life and portrayed her so powerfully and beautifully a follow. Give @jaealey a follow whom my sister was modeled after. #batwoman @elcincodemaya @nancy_kiu @BatwomanWriters for the creative ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QwWkcxYCig
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) March 29, 2021
