SECRETS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew work together to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Ryan (Riley Smith) has an interesting conversation with Celia (guest star Teryl Rothery, “The Good Doctor”). Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Tunji Kasim also star. Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz (#211). Original airdate 4/7/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.