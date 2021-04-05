Charmed -- “No Hablo Brujeria” -- Image Number: CMD309a_0053r -- Pictured (L - R): Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera -- Photo: Kailey Schwerman/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

SURPRISE! – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) are visited by a mysterious stranger looking for answers. Macy helps Jordan (Jordan Donica) face down the past. Also starring Rupert Evans and Poppy Drayton. Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Geraldine Elizabeth Inoa and Jeffrey Lieber (#309). Original airdate 4/11/2021 @ 9pm.