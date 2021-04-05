Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Media Village – Kung Fu‘s Olivia Liang On The Importance Of Asian American Representation on TVREAD MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
Variety – Riverdale Star Charles Melton On Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
CBR – Superman & Lois Proves The Man of Steel’s Greatest Power is Family
CBR – 10 Ways The CW Completely Changed The Flash
READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
Looper – The Flash Actor Teases His Character’s Future
People – Batwoman‘s Nicole Kang Speaking Out Against Hate Crimes
ScreenRant – Why The Next Arrowverse Crossover Event Should Be Injustice
Forbes – Bitsie Tulloch Talks Superman & Lois
CBR – 11 Ways The CW Completely Changed SupergirlMORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl