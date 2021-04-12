Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
#props #screensaver #SupermanAndLois #FamOfSteel pic.twitter.com/P3IczpYlv4
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) April 7, 2021
i bought a pointer laser. now my neighbors hate me and have closed their blinds.
— inde navarrette🧃 (@indenavarrette) April 6, 2021
now that the pilot for @cw_kungfu is out: here was one scene in my first audition for nicky with a character who would eventually be @gavinstenhouse
recognize this scene? 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/b4POZUOWeK
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) April 12, 2021
.@cw_kungfu x @FriendsTV
One of our good friends @MikeBowShow made a tic tac with us @olivialiang_ @jonprasida @ShannonNikkiD @yvonne__chapman pic.twitter.com/YMVjCJTFtu
— Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) April 9, 2021
The great thing about me is that I have anxiety AND depression. I'm a 2 for 1 special, baby 💯💯💯💯
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 9, 2021
— Christine Adams (@ChristineAdams) April 9, 2021
First Dose. Très Chic. 🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/oVpqDR0Sux
— Jenny Boyd (@JennyLBoyd22) April 10, 2021
Wow! Alex Trebek was really good at his job.
Wow! Alex Trebek was really good at his job.