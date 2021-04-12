Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

i bought a pointer laser. now my neighbors hate me and have closed their blinds. — inde navarrette🧃 (@indenavarrette) April 6, 2021

now that the pilot for @cw_kungfu is out: here was one scene in my first audition for nicky with a character who would eventually be @gavinstenhouse

recognize this scene? 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/b4POZUOWeK — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) April 12, 2021

The great thing about me is that I have anxiety AND depression. I'm a 2 for 1 special, baby 💯💯💯💯 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 9, 2021