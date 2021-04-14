SUPERGIRL FINDS A WAY HOME – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone but it comes with some dangerous strings attached. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but finds she disagrees with their plan of action against the Phantoms and wonders if she is truly ready to be a part of the team. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Karen E. Maser & Nicki Holcomb (#604). Original airdate 4/20/2021 @ 9pm.