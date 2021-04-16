A POSITIVE VISION OF WHAT COULD BE FOR THE EARTH – From award-winning director Damon Gameau (“The Sugar Film”), “2040” is a documentary film that explores a positive vision of the future where humanity has solved climate change, with solutions well within reach today. Motivated by concerns about the planet and the future his four-year-old daughter would inherit, Gameau embarked on a global journey to interview innovators and changemakers in the areas of economics, technology, civil society, agriculture, education and sustainability and to identify the best solutions, available to us now, that would help improve the health of our planet and the societies that operate within it. “2040” features Damon Gameau, Eva Lazzaro and Velvet Gameau and is produced by GoodThing Productions and Regan Pictures with executive producers Ian Darling, Malinda Wink, Mark Monroe, Paul Wiegard, and William Gammon. The CW original airdate 4/22/2021 @ 8pm.