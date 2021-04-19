Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

New York Times – Kung Fu Rights The Wrongs Of Its Ancestor

READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie

 

ET – Kung Fu Stars Believe Drama Can Reshape, Redefine Asian Storytelling

 

Indiewire – Kung Fu Wants To Flip The Script On The Asian-American Family on Television

 

Bloody Elbow – Kung Fu Reboot More Than Just Entertainment

 

Screenrant – Black Lightning: The 10 Most Powerful Characters

READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV

 

ABC News – A New Kung Fu Debuts At A Crucial Time For Asian-Americans

 

Daily News – Kung Fu Star Ready To Show That Asian Women Are Not To Be Messed With

 

New York Post – Kung Fu Star Olivia Liang: Our Show Is Necessary Right Now

 

New York Times – A New Path for Kung Fu

 

Comicbook – Eclipso Actor Wraps On S2 of DC’s Stargirl

MORE NEWS: No Cannabis Ads On The Super Bowl