A LITTLE HELP – When a college scout comes to talk to Spencer (Daniel Ezra), he must decide if the strings attached is worth it. Billy (Taye Diggs) realizes that the recruiting game has changed and has an idea on how to help his players. A police shooting of a young black woman hits to close to home for Olivia (Samantha Logan), leaving her to take drastic measures to get justice. Jordan is struggling with everything going on, so Spencer, Asher (Cody Christian) and JJ (guest star Hunter Clowdus) try to help him out. Layla (Greta Onieogou) is inspired by Coop (Bre-Z) when Coop does something selfless and for a good cause. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) learns something about Principal Carter (guest star Lamon Archey) that shows him in a different light. Michael Evans Behling and Cody Christian also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Micah Cyrus. (#311). Original airdate 4/26/2021 @ 8pm.