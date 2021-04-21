THE FLASHBACK TO MIDVALE INTRODUCES A YOUNG CAT GRANT – Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time traveling back to Kara’s home in 2009. While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline. However, when their ship crashes upon arrival, a young Kara Danvers (guest star Izabela Vidovic) is the first on the scene. Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos (#605). Original airdate 4/27/2021 @ 9pm.